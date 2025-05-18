CHOPPER'S: ONE PIECE Universe Expands With New Spin-Off Anime Focused On Tony Tony Chopper With A Twist

One Piece is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime in the world, and with so many fascinating characters to explore, the potential for spin-off stories is unlimited. We've seen various manga expand upon the background of different characters, including everyone's favorite doctor, Tony Tony Chopper.

A fan-favorite character, Tony Tony Chopper will also soon be getting his own anime spin-off. Announced this week, the new anime, titled Chopper's, will delve into the slice-of-life genre as we follow Tony Tony Chopper's adventures and daily life in our real world after escaping the world of pirates.

"Chopper living in the same world as us?" the website teases. "Whether it's relaxing or going out, Chopper's life is full of fun, sadness, and even laughs . Why not take a peek at Chopper, who is right beside us."

Chopper's will expand on One Piece's social media presence. Comics and illustrations depicting Chopper's daily life through will be shared on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and the official website. Videos will be released through the official One Piece YouTube and TikTok channels. There are also plans for Chopper merchandise and goods, as we as collaborations with artists and brands.

The unofficial mascot of One Piece, Tony Tony Chopper is a reindeer who gained human-like intelligence and abilities after eating the Hito Hito no Mi (Human-Human Fruit). Using his devil fruit powers, Chopper can transform into various forms, though his natural appearance is reindeer form. Tony Tony Chopper was raised on Drum Island by Dr. Hiriluk and Dr. Kureha and goes on to join the Straw Hats as the crew's doctor.

The adorable appearance of Tony Tony Chopper coupled with his endearing personality makes him the perfect character for the slice-of-life genre. His innocence and naivety should make for some enjoyable storytelling as he experiences life in our world. With fans already in love with Tony Tony Chopper, these side stories should make for fun, easily shareable content to expand One Piece's presence on social media.

One PIece is already one of, if not the most popular anime in the world. Chopper's not only marks a move to expand the universe through character-focused storytelling, but also expands the way in which One Piece stories are told. Although the popularity of anime is increasingly expanding around the world, viewing habits of younger audiences are evolving. Younger audiences are leaning more into social media and daily videos or shorter snippets might be a great way to introduce them to the franchise.

2025 is certainly shaping up to be a big year for Tony Tony Chopper. In addition to his newly announced series, the character will come to life in the upcoming second season fo Netflix's live-action One Piece series. We're not entirely sure of the Season 2 release date, but it is expected to premiere sometime later this year, and Tony Tony Chopper will be making an appearance.