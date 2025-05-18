Watch Sean Schemmel's Epic SSJ4 Kamehameha That Defeats Demon King Goma In The DRAGON BALL DAIMA Finale

Thanks to the release of the English dub of the Dragon Ball Daima finale, we previously saw (and heard) legendary Goku voice actor Sean Schemmel's SSJ4 transformation and now, we have the epic kamehameha, which finally put Supreme Demon King Gomah down for good, a feat that even SSJ3 Vegeta couldn't accomplish.

Super Saiyan 4 Goku vs Gomah + Epic Kamehameha - ENGLISH DUB pic.twitter.com/eZDcTxd25Q — Hype (@DbsHype) May 16, 2025

Schemmel reportedly passed out three times and lost his voice to pull off the epic final attack to close out Daima.

This isn't the first instance of Sean Schemmel pushing his voice to the limit. He previously shared that he actually lost consciousness while recording Dragon Ball GT, specifically during Goku’s intense Super Saiyan 4 transformation scene. Speaking at the 2012 London Film & Comic-Con, Schemmel recalled the moment, attributing it to exhaustion, lack of sleep, and a misjudgment in how much breath he needed to sustain the character’s powerful scream. The combination proved too much, causing him to briefly pass out in the booth.

With the original story of Dragon Ball Daima concluded DBZ fans are now turning their attention back to the Dragon Ball Super manga. Fans are wondering if the May 20th issue of V-Jump magazine will include a new chapter of the manga or if it will go on hiatus.

Fans are hopeful that if the Dragon Ball Super manga provides enough runway from where the anime originally concluded, Toei Animation may greenlit a continuation of the Dragon Ball Super anime.

As of now, two major sarcs from the Dragon Ball Super manga remain untouched by the anime adaptation. The first is the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc, which introduces Moro, a formidable ancient sorcerer who absorbs energy and poses one of the greatest threats Goku and Vegeta have ever faced.

The second is the Granolah the Survivor Arc, which centers on Granolah, the last of the Cerealian race. This storyline also brings in powerful new characters like Gas of the Heeters and unveils a shocking new transformation of Frieza—now known as Black Frieza.

The anime would also have to cover the events of the two most recent Dragon Ball Super movies- 2018's Dragon Ball Super: Broly and 2022's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Much like the anime’s retelling of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, it’s widely anticipated that any new anime series will revisit and adapt the events of the franchise’s two latest films.

As the Dragon Ball universe enters a new chapter without Akira Toriyama at the creative helm, all eyes are on what comes next. Be sure to keep it locked to AnimeMojo for the latest news and developments on the future of this legendary franchise.