NARUTO X CONVERSE New Sneaker Collaboration Dropping Soon

The worlds of anime and fashion continue to collide, and this time, Naruto is teaming up with Converse for a bold new sneaker collection. After successful collaborations with Crocs, Asics, and Nike’s Jordan Brand, the iconic anime franchise is now making its debut with Nike Inc.'s Converse line, launching a series of character-themed Chuck Taylor All Stars and a special edition Weapon silhouette.

The Naruto x Converse Collection initially dropped via Feature on April 15, 2025, in a limited early release. But fans who missed out won’t have to wait much longer: the official wide launch is set for May 22, hitting Converse’s official store and select retailers.

Fan Favorite Character Designs

The centerpiece of the collection is a trio of Chuck Taylors inspired by three of Naruto’s most iconic characters:

Naruto Uzumaki : Featuring the Rikudo seal on the lateral collar and a vibrant orange color palette.

: Featuring the Rikudo seal on the lateral collar and a vibrant orange color palette. Sasuke Uchiha: Styled in cool blues with the mistudomoe symbol and even includes his signature purple rope integrated into the lacing system.

Styled in cool blues with the mistudomoe symbol and even includes his signature purple rope integrated into the lacing system. Gaara: A rich earthy tone pays homage to the sand shinobi, complete with the kanji for "love" on the collar and gourd symbol on the outsole.

Each design also features a 3D metallic star logo on the inner All-Star patch, a weathered Converse license plate on the heel, and custom touches that deepen the connection to the anime’s lore.

Kakashi and Itachi Join the Lineup

In addition to the main three, Kakashi Hatake and Itachi Uchiha have their own signature kicks:

Kakashi’s Chuck Taylor showcases muted tones and references to his iconic gear and demeanor.

Chuck Taylor showcases muted tones and references to his iconic gear and demeanor. Itachi’s sneaker arrives in the Weapon silhouette, drenched in red and black to reflect his ties to the Akatsuki.

This marks the first official Naruto x Converse crossover, and sneakerheads are already buzzing about the subtle anime nods and high-quality detailing. With Naruto continuing to hold a strong presence in pop culture, this collab merges nostalgia with streetwear perfectly.

Release Info and Pricing

The Naruto x Converse Collection will be available in both men’s and GS (Grade School) sizes:

Men’s Chuck Taylors – $80 USD

GS Chuck Taylors – $60 USD

Given the limited nature of the first drop and the popularity of Naruto-themed fashion collabs, expect this release to sell fast once it goes live on May 22.

What are your thoughts on the sneakers? Will you be trying to pick up a pair or two for yourself? Which ones are your favorite?

