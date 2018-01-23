EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION Is Coming To Theaters This February
Funimation has announced that Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution Movie 1 is coming to select theaters February 5th (English Sub) & 7th (English Dub)! It will be coming as a trilogy so that you can relive the most epic moments of the series in theatrical surround sound like never before! You will also see the parts of the story left untold, starting when Renton's father disappeared. If you want to purchase tickets or check if it's available near you, click here.
The popular show returns for the first movie in a high-flying trilogy. Relive the most epic moments of the series in theatrical surround sound like never before.
Watch the official trailer for the theatrical release of Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution's 1st movie down below!
Eureka Synopsis: Ten years ago, an earth-shattering incident took Renton’s father. Now, in the wake of his absence, what kind of future awaits the young boy?
This February, see the first movie in a highly anticipated trilogy coming to theaters! Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution Movie 1 will be showing in select theaters across the United States on February 5th(SUB) and 7th(DUB)!
What are your thoughts on the trailer? Are you a fan of Eureka Seven? Are you going to be watching it in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]