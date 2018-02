EVEN SO, SINNERS DANCE WITH DRAGONS Anime Reveals More Characters And Premiere Dates

The official website of the "Even So, Sinners Dance with Dragons: Dances with the Dragons" anime revealed the roles for nine previously announced cast members as well as new theme songs and premiere dates.

The story revolves around "jushiki" (translated: spell equations), the equations that govern the quantum constant "h" of action, change the laws of physics at the local scale, give birth to TNT explosives and poison gas, and cause incredible physical phenomena such as plasma and nuclear fusion. Two "jushikishi" (spell equationists) who use jushiki in battle are Gayus (who deals with bad luck with tact) and the beautiful but cruel sword-wielder Gigina. These two bounty hunters are caught up in a battle with dragons in the city of Eridana and in the intrigue of great nations.

Earlier today the official website for the anime of "Even So, Sinners Dance with Dragons: Dances with the Dragons" revealed the roles for nine previously announced cast members, theme songs, and the April premiere dates for the series on Wednesday. The anime will premiere on TBS on April 5 late at night at 1:58 a.m. (effectively April 6) and on BS-TBS on April 7 at 1:30 a.m. (effectively April 8).Down below we have the newly announced roles for your viewing pleasure, check them out now:Go Inoue as GenonAtsushi Imaruoka as HerodelAya Suzaki as ArzelRintarou Nishi as LargonquinRica Matsumoto as JaveiraHiro Shimono as ĪgīMotomu Kiyokawa as YākutōTomokazu Sugita as RemediusAkira Ishida as Zuo rūfripSide (Clockwork Planet, A Certain Scientific Railgun) will perform the opening theme song "divine criminal," and Maon Kurosaki (Drifters, The Fruit of Grisaia) will perform the ending theme song "décadence." The anime was originally slated to premiere on TBS on October 5, but was delayed to April 2018.