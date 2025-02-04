FAILURE FRAME Now Streaming With English Dubs On Crunchyroll

All 12 episodes of Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells can now be streamed with English dubs on Crunchyroll.

By MattIsForReal - Feb 04, 2025 05:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells, the anime adaptation of the light novels of the same name, is now streaming on Crunchyroll with English dubs. The series first aired in 2024 with subtitles, but now fans can enjoy it with English dubs as well.

All 12 episodes of the first season are now available to watch in English, with Crunchyroll confirming the English dub cast and crew.

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells is based on the light novels by Kaoru Shinozaki and KWKM. The story follows the adventure of Touka Mimori and his classmates as they are summoned to a fantasy world by a goddess to act as heroes. Unfortunately for Touka, everyone has received top-rank skills except for him. Deemed a failure, Touka is banished to the ancient ruins; however, it turns out that his skills are more abnormal and powerful than they seem. Having escaped the dungeon, he vows to have his revenge.

The official synopsis, courtesy of Crunchyroll, reads:

Touka always faded into the background at school. And when he’s summoned to another world with his classmates, that still doesn’t change! They all acquire top-rank skills, except Touka, who’s deemed a failure and cast to ancient ruins by the goddess Vicius. Turns out, his low-rank skills may not be so useless after all. Now, he seeks revenge against the goddess, and his true nature is revealed.

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells is directed by Michio Fukuda (Tesla Note) at studios Seven Arcs and SynergySP, with series composition by Yasuhiro Nakanishi (SHY), character designs by Kana Hashidate and music by Tatsuhiko Saiki (THE NEW GATE). The English dub crew includes Jerry Jewell as voice director, Susie Nixon as producer, Gino Palenci as Mixer and Manuel Aragon as Engineer.

Touka is voiced by Tom Aglio, who has had voice-over roles in the Avengers Academy and XOXO Dropless video games. He also voiced Senn in the television series Song of War and Bagel in Bread Barbershop. Other English voice cast members include Dani Chambers as Seras, Aaron Campbell as Agito, Adrian Mayes as Alma, Mark Fickert as Anglin, and Jason Bunch as Ashura.

In addition to the light novels and anime series, there's also a manga adaptation with composition by Keyaki Uchi-Uchi and illustrations by Shō Uyoshi. It began serialization on the Comic Gardo website in July 2019.

