FAIRY TAIL Creator Announces Plans To Launch A New Manga In 2018
In a Tweet thanking his fans for a great 2017, Hiro Mashima (40) revealed that he's looking to launch a new series in 2018. Fairy Tail ended in July 2017 after 11 years of publication and 63 volumes. Prior to Fairy Tail, Mashima worked on Rave Master (Rave in Japan) from July 1999 to September 2005.
Fairy Tail ended in 2017 but it seems Hiro Mashima doesn't plan on taking any time off as he's looking to launch a new serialized title in 2018.
The final anime season for Fairy Tail is slated to begin airing in 2018.
Given Mashima's pedigree, most fans expect his next title to also be a shonen series but he could opt for a sub-genre that's different from the swords and magic of Rave Master and Fairy Tail. Stay tuned for further updates. Are you looking forward to Mashima's next series?
