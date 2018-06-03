FAIRY TAIL Creator Hiro Mashima Teases At Various Announcements Coming In April

Manga creator Hiro Mashima has teased fans on twitter about one of his upcoming projects and that announcements will come in April of this year.

Hiro Mashima is the creator of the famous Fairy Tail series, and he has teased fans on Twitter about some big announcements that will be coming in April of this year. He said that it looks like he will have various announcements he can make in April on Twitter.



Mashima had posted on Twitter on December 31 that he will "work hard [to launch] a new serialization" this year. He later teased three new things about his work:



"It will be a new form of fantasy"

"Jokes will be quite a challenge"

"Plue will make an appearance"



Mashima's very popular Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006, and ended last July.



The manga has inspired two television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha Comics publishes the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in North America. The television anime series is getting a final season this year.



Mashima also created the manga Rave Master, which ran for 35 volumes and inspired a 51-episode anime adaption of the same name.



What do you think he could be teasing us about? Are you looking forward to the announcements in April? Let us know what your thoughts and ideas are in the comments down below!

