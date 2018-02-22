FAIRY TAIL DRAGONS CRY Coming To Blu-Ray/DVD This March
Earlier this week Funimation released a new trailer for the upcoming home release of Fairy Tail: Dragons Cry. They have announced that the anime film will be coming to Blu-ray/DVD on March 6th of this year. Check out the official trailer from their youtube channel down below:
Funimation has officially announced that Fairy Tail: Dragons Cry is coming to Blu-ray/DVD this March. Hit the jump for the full details and how you can get secure your copy!
Enter the Dragon Cry, a magic staff rumored to possess the power to destroy the world. For years it's been safely guarded in the Kingdom of Fiore until Zash, a traitor of Fiore, steals it. Luckily, the task of recovering the Dragon Cry is the perfect job for the wizards of Fairy Tail - Natsu, Lucy, Erza, Gray, Wendy, and the cats!
They have also announced that pre-orders will receive a special 'Storybook' showing some of the story for the film! Check out the screen shot of the 'Storybook' down below:
