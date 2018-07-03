FAIRY TAIL: ZERO Season 8 Is Now Up For Grabs On Blu-ray/DVD
Today Funimation has officially announced that the prequel series Fairy Tail: Zero is now available on Blu-ray/DVD to watch at the comfort of your home. Check out the announcement trailer down below:
Fairy Tail: Zero is the prequel to the Fairy Tail series and is about life before the Fairy Tail guild. Get all the full details and how you can get your hands on a copy after the jump!
Synopsis: Before the Fairy Tail guild, there was a girl with a dream and hope. Forced into servitude with the Red Lizard guild, Mavis Vermillion suffered a hard life. But everything changes when the guild is raided. Left alone with the guild master’s daughter, Zera, the two start their lives over from zero. But a run in with treasure hunters turns things around and gives them hope for a better tomorrow!
The Blu-ray/DVD combo pack comes at a price of $41.24 and if you order now you will get a free special key chain with your purchase! To order click here.
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you a fan of the series? Do you like the prequel or the original series better? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]