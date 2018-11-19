FAIRY TAIL Has Cast The Alvarez Empire Military Voice Actors

Studios Satelight and A-1 Pictures' final season of the fantasy magic comedy anime series, Fairy Tail , has revealed the voice actors portraying the Alvarez Empire military. Here is more.

The official Fairy Tail website has shared the voice actors portraying the Alvarez Empire military in the series' next arc. Here are the actors and their roles:

August, Magic King and one of the Alvarez Empire military's Spriggan 12 - Yoshito Yasuhara







Invel, Winter General and a Spriggan 12 - Tomoaki Maeno







Brandish, Country Demolisher and a Spriggan 12 - Manami Numakura







Dimaria Yesta, Valkyrie and a Spriggan 12 - Natsumi Fujiwara







Ajeel Raml, Desert King and a Spriggan 12 - Hiromichi Tezuka







Shinji Ishihira is directing the final season, Shouji Hata is the sound director and Yasuharu Takanashi produces the music. HIro Mashima is the original creator and he is helping with development. The opening theme is power of the dream by lol and the ending theme is Endless Harmony by Beverly.



The voice cast remains the same:



Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel

Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet

Yuuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster

Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia

Rie Kugimiya as Happy

Satomi Sato as Wendy Marvell