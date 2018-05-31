FAIRY TALE Creator Is Working on New Manga Known as EDEN ZERO

Hiro Mashima is wasting no time as he's currently working on a new manga series that goes by the name, Eden Zero. The main character has a striking resemblance to Natsu.

We all know that Fairy Tail is coming to an end with the final season sent to release this year. It’s quite sad to see this beloved series go, but this doesn’t seem to move Hiro Mashima, the creator of the manga and the anime series.

You see, Mashima is working on a new manga series known as Eden Zero, and if you’re one who lacks patience, then there’s no rip out your hair because the first look of the manga is available on the web for all to see.

By looking at the picture, it would seem as if the main protagonist of Eden Zero is a mixture of Natsu and Gray from Fairy Tale. This shouldn’t come as a surprise because authors usually take inspiration from their previous work when creating something new.

Still, we have to say that both Natsu and this new hero look a little too similar, especially when the grin is brought into play.

What is Eden Zero about?

For now, it’s impossible to tell what the manga is about in a correct manner, but by looking at the artwork, we could summarize that this story is set in a sci-fi world. Don’t be surprised if the main character doesn’t have powers, but rely on weapons to defeat his enemies.

Speaking of enemies, the two large characters at the back appear to be the main antagonist, or at least, that’s how we feel due to their design.

Right now there’s no word as to when the Eden Zero manga will be available. Chances are, this will likely happen before the end of 2018. Now, when it comes down to an anime series, it may all depend on the success of the manga.

Since the great Hiro Mashima is behind this new series, the chances of it failing it slim to none. However, anything is possible.