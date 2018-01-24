FATE/EXTRA LAST ENCORE's Web Ad Previews The Anime's Opening Song
Earlier today, the official Twitter account for Fate/Extra Last Encore, the television anime of the Fate/Extra game, began streaming a web commercial. In the video we get a chance to check out the anime's opening theme song "Bright Burning Shout," performed by Takanori Nishikawa. (T.M. Revolution)
The official Twitter account for Fate/Extra Last Encore, the television anime of the Fate/Extra game, began streaming a web commercial on Wednesday. Hit the jump to check it out.
Check out the short commercial teaser right now down below!
The series will be premiering at 24:00 on January 27th (effectively midnight on January 28) on the Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11 channels. It will then debut at 27:30 on January 30th (3:30 a.m. on January 31) on MBS. The anime will "exclusively" stream on Netflix beginning on January 31st. The anime's official website does not specify if the exclusivity is for inside Japan, outside Japan, or both.
Check out the official visual poster for the Fate/Extra Last Encore anime right now down below!
What are your thoughts on the next anime in the Fate/ series? Are you excited to have more to watch? Which character is your favorite? Let us know what you are thinking down below and as always, stay tuned for anime news!
