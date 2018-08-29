FATE/GRAND ORDER Celebrates 14 Million Downloads With A TV Commercial

Fate/Grand Order Arcade is a popular mobile game that came out three years ago. The game has reached a huge amount of downloads and the team behind it is celebrating with this new video.

It's been just a month since Fate/Grand Order Arcade's mobile video game was released three years ago. In this time, the game has managed to reach more than 14 million downloads throughout the world. To celebrate this milestone, the animation studio A-1 Pictures created a 15-second television ad. Yûkei Yamada, the character designer of Fate/Apocrypha, was responsible for making the storyboards and directing the video.



In addition to this, the game will begin a campaign today that will last until September 5 in which various bonuses for players will be included.

Fate/Grand Order is a free-to-play,

turn-based combat

RPG for mobile in which the players take on the role of Master, being able to summon powerful heroes known as Servants to fight against different enemies. The first part of the game was released in Japan in the summer of 2015 and has seven chapters, in addition to the first chapter of part 1.5.

The game also features a second part titled Fate/Grand Order: Cosmos in the Lost Belt, as well as a virtual reality game for PlayStation VR titled Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight and another game called Fate/Grand Order Arcade.