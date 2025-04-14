SOLO LEVELING: ARISE Adds Hunter Seorin To Lineup, Introduces Guild Wars & More In Latest Update

SOLO LEVELING: ARISE Adds Hunter Seorin To Lineup, Introduces Guild Wars & More In Latest Update

Solo Leveling: ARISE adds a new hunter, artifact reforging content, All-Out Guild War, new dungeons and more! Players can login for exclusive rewards through May 8th!

Apr 14, 2025
Netmarble has rolled out yet another major new update for its hit video game, Solo Leveling: ARISE, the mobile action RPG based on the popular webtoon Solo Leveling. The latest update introduces a chunk of new playable content, events, and system enhancements, including a new SSR hunter and the debut of the Artifact Reforge system.

All-Out Guild War Mode Begins

The update also introduces a competitive twist for those who play in large guilds with the new All-Out Guild War mode. This version of the Guild Boss battle limits players to using only six hunters per lineup and prevents overlap between rounds. Victory will depend on three factors: total Rage generated against the boss, total damage dealt, and guild member participation. Strategic planning and teamwork are key to success in this new mode.

Seorin Joins the Roster as a Playable Hunter

One of the most familiar faces in Solo Leveling is now battle-ready to join the roster. Seorin, previously seen welcoming players in the lobby as a Hunters Association employee, is now available as a water-type SSR hunter. Known for her high HP and powerful Break performance, Seorin brings flair and firepower to the battlefield. She rides into combat on a motorbike, firing icy projectiles and adding a new dynamic to team strategies.

Artifact Reforge System Introduced

Another standout addition is the Artifact Reforge system. Players can now upgrade an artifact's tier by one using newly introduced Reforge Stones, which can be earned through Instant Dungeons and Encore Missions. This system gives players a way to enhance their existing artifacts further and adds another layer of depth to gear progression.

More Content and Special Events

Additional features that come in the update include an armory expansion, the addition of Hard Mode to Reverse Story, and new levels in the Battlefield of Trials, now extending to floor 70. Players can also take part in the Spring in the Air! Check-In Gift event through May 8th, where login rewards include SSR Hunter Event Weapon Chests, Hunter Weapon Designs, and more.

Solo Leveling: ARISE continues to expand its content and community engagement, offering fans a richer, more competitive experience with every update. Will you be joining in the fight?

What are your thoughts on the update? Have you played the game yet? Have you watched the anime? Which character is your favorite? Let us know your answers down below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!

