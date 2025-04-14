MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILIANTES Manga Returns This Week With New One-Shot Special Arc

Fans of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes are in for a surprise return of the series coming soon. The 20th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump revealed on Monday that a brand-new “special arc” one-shot manga is on the way. The one-shot will be released on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform on Tuesday, reigniting excitement for the fan-favorite spinoff.

Created by writer Hideyuki Furuhashi and artist Betten Court, Vigilantes is a prequel to Kōhei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia series. The story centers on unlicensed heroes operating outside the law in a time before All Might’s retirement, offering a grittier, more grounded perspective of the hero society.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes first debuted in Shonen Jump GIGA in August 2016 before transitioning to the Shonen Jump+ app later that year in December. The series ran until May 2022, wrapping up after an impressive 15-volume run. In North America, Viz Media has been publishing the manga both digitally and in print, while Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service also makes the English version available online.

While the original manga concluded nearly two years ago, the franchise recently found new life with the launch of its anime adaptation. The show premiered on April 7th on Tokyo MX and BS NTV and is being streamed globally (excluding Asia) by Crunchyroll, which also includes a same-day English dub for international fans.

My Hero Academia Vigiliantes Anime Synopsis:

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

The release of this new one-shot seems to coincide with renewed interest in the Vigilantes story, potentially introducing the series to a broader audience through its anime counterpart. Whether this signals the start of more content or serves as a final tribute to the spinoff remains to be seen, but longtime fans are already eager to return to the world of Koichi Haimawari, Pop☆Step, and Knuckleduster.

With its grounded take on heroism and unique focus on street-level vigilantes, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has long stood as a beloved addition to the My Hero Academia universe and this special arc promises to be a nostalgic treat for returning readers and new fans alike.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Will you be reading the one shot manga? Have you been watching the anime? Let us know your thoughts down below!

