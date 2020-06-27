FATE/STAY NIGHT: HEAVEN'S FEEL III. SPRING SONG Announces New Release Date After Delay Due To COVID-19

After more than one hiatus, the release date for the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel series officially has a release date. Hit the jump to check out when the film will be hitting theaters!

In 2017, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel i. presage flower was released. The film was released through Ufotable and directed by Tomonori Sudō. The film was the first of a series, directed by Sudō.

Two years later, the sequel to presage flower was released. The film, titled Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel ii. lost butterfly, was even more successful than the original, selling over 10% more tickets than the first. With the success of the two films, fans have been patiently waiting for the final chapter in the series.

Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel iii. spring song is the third film in the series and is quite possibly the most anticipated. Adding to the excitement is the fact that the film has been delayed multiple times. What forced the film to go on hiatus the last time was the rising threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the wait continued for the new film, many began to wonder if there would ever be a release date. However, that question has been quickly answered. According to the film's website and Twitter, the final film in the trilogy will be releasing in August!

With the final film coming in just over a month, it would be good to make sure to catch up on the previous movies! Make sure to share your thoughts on the new release date, and don't forget to check out the latest Twitter post!

Continuing from the previous film's events, the film will follow Shirou Emiya as he faces the remaining participants in the conclusion of the Holy Grail War.

Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel iii. spring song will release, in Japan, on August 15th!