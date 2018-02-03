FATE/STAY NIGHT [HEAVENS FEEL] THE MOVIE Has Revealed The Artwork Of The Jacket For The Blu-ray/DVD
Earlier today Aniplex revealed the official illustrations that will be covering the jacket for the Blu-ray/DVD home release of Fate/Stay Night [Heavens Feel] The Movie! The illustrations are by he original character designer Takashi Takeuchi for the upcoming home release of the film. The film is the first chapter of the trilogy anime film adaptation based on the third route of Type-Moon's visual novel Fate/stay night.
The Ufotable-animated film was released in 128 theaters across Japan on October 14, 2017, and earned a massive 413,030,840 yen (about 3.68 million US dollars) on 247,509 admissions in its first weekend, becoming the top-grossing film of the week. Aniplex confirmed that it had made 1,506,856,880 yen on the 987,528 ticket sales from its domestic run by February 28. The Blu-ray/DVD will be available for purchase on May 9th, then the second chapter Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] II.lost butterfly is currently planned to be released sometime during this year.
Check out the official illustration art down below that we have brought for your viewing pleasure:
There will also be special illustrations for the anime specialty stores/retailers in Japan check them out down below:
For those who are not familiar with the film or just simply want to watch it, we have also brought you the official trailer for the film!
Here is a quick peek at the official poster visual for the film:
What are your thoughts on the art? Have you seen the film? Do you like the film or the series more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
