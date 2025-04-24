Pro Wrestlers Kenny Omega and Adam Cole Will Join Pax East Panel Of MAGIC: THE GATHERING x FINAL FANTASY

Kenny Omega and Adam Cole will be guests at PAX East’s Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy panel on May 10th. The Final Fantasy Collaboration lands on shelves in June this year.

News
By GBest - Apr 24, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Final Fantasy
Source: TheRingReport.com

AEW professional wrestler and executive vice president Kenny Omega and  fellow AEW wrestler and reigning TNT Champion Adam Cole have officially confirmed their attendance at the upcoming Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy debut showcase at PAX East. The highly anticipated crossover event will take place in the main theatre on May 10th, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

While it's unclear whether the showcase will be livestreamed, it is certain that fans attending PAX East in person will get the first in-depth look at this exciting collaboration. The official card set for the collaboration will be landing on shelves across the globe June 13th, 2025.

Kenny Omega shared the news via social media, stating, “You know I had to be there since it's Final Fantasy, can't wait to see you all there.” His appearance adds a unique flair to the event, especially considering his known passion for the Final Fantasy franchise. Having done multiple cosplays of characters in the franchise before. There was also the time when the AEW star previously made headlines during Tokyo Game Show 2024 when he had a surprise encounter with legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu who, in a moment of pure wrestling humor and making a great photo, reportedly made Omega tap out with a cobra twist submission hold.

Adam Cole, shared the news while expressing his enthusiasm for Final Fantasy and gaming through a social media announcement for his fans to see. Both of the wrestlers appearances are expected to add star power and fan engagement to what is already one of the most anticipated moments of the convention.

The showcase will also feature Final Fantasy XVI voice actor Ben Starr (known for portraying Clive Rosfield) and Magic: The Gathering designer Gavin Verhey. The presentation will highlight the upcoming Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy collaboration, a crossover set bringing the iconic worlds of Square Enix’s flagship RPG franchise into the world of Wizards of the Coast’s legendary trading card game.

This set will feature characters, spells, items, and locations from all sixteen mainline Final Fantasy games. Wizards of the Coast teased the crossover with this description:

“The beloved FINAL FANTASY RPG series' sixteen mainline games of unforgettable characters, items, and moments are now here in Magic: The Gathering! Cast powerful spells, call upon classic summons, and even visit your favorite locations on the back of a chocobo. Countless elements from the games are here for you to weave together your own story!”

As Magic: The Gathering continues to expand its universe through pop culture crossovers, with Final Fantasy celebrating new milestones this partnership is shaping up to be a magical experience for longtime fans of both franchises and one of the most hyped collaborations of the year.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Documentary Series Dives Into The Making Of One Of This Year's Biggest Games
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Documentary Series Dives Into The Making Of One Of This Year's Biggest Games
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Sequel Has Entered Full Production, Producer Tetsuya Nomura Has Recently Revealed
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Sequel Has Entered Full Production, Producer Tetsuya Nomura Has Recently Revealed

