FINAL FANTASY 7: EVER CRISIS Turns An April Fools Joke Into A Real Event

FINAL FANTASY 7: EVER CRISIS Turns An April Fools Joke Into A Real Event

Square Enix turns an April Fool's Day joke into reality with Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis – Academy Seven, a high school-themed event featuring Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Zack starting April 30th.

News
By GBest - Apr 24, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Final Fantasy

What had started as a light-hearted April Fool's Day prank is now actually becoming a reality. Square Enix has officially announced a new limited-time event for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis titled “Ebakura [EveCri] Academy Seven -Fierce Fight Arc-.” A teaser for the upcoming event was released on the official Square Enix YouTube channel, revealing a full-fledged storyline that reimagines Final Fantasy VII characters as high school students and faculty members embroiled in a turf war at a fictional Midgar high school. Check out the trailer down below:

The new event kicks off April 30th, bringing with it a tongue-in-cheek alternate universe where familiar faces trade buster swords for school uniforms and cafeteria drama. The setting places players in Midgar City, now stylized as a chaotic school zone where delinquent students regularly square off to prove who’s the strongest.

The teaser and accompanying webpage that was originally launched as an April Fool’s joke introduce the cast in their new roles. Cloud Strife is portrayed as a fierce, ambitious student striving to become the top fighter. He’s not alone in this battle for dominance, as Zack Fair currently holds the title of “1st” in the school’s underground fighting rankings. Meanwhile, Tifa Lockhart, Cloud’s childhood friend, and Aerith Gainsborough, now reimagined as a charismatic gang leader, seem to have their own plans for shaking up the hierarchy.

While the absurdity of the premise leans heavily into fan service and comedy, the animation and character art remain consistent with Ever Crisis’s polished aesthetic. This kind of crossover-styled event continues Square Enix’s tradition of using mobile games to explore “what-if” storylines and alternate settings for beloved franchises.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, which officially launched in late 2023 for iOS, Android, and PC, is a mobile game that compiles stories from across the Final Fantasy VII universe. This includes the original game, the Advent Children movie, and spinoffs like Crisis Core, Before Crisis, and Dirge of Cerberus. Events like the Academy Seven arc allow players to engage with new, original narratives while still celebrating iconic characters and lore.

With the Fierce Fight Arc set to begin on April 30th, fans are excited to see just how far this high school AU (alternate universe) storyline will go as well as what quirky costumes or gameplay mechanics it might bring with it.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Did you think it was just an April Fools joke or a real announcement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more Final Fantasy news!

Pro Wrestlers Kenny Omega and Adam Cole Will Join Pax East Panel Of MAGIC: THE GATHERING x FINAL FANTASY
Related:

Pro Wrestlers Kenny Omega and Adam Cole Will Join Pax East Panel Of MAGIC: THE GATHERING x FINAL FANTASY
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Documentary Series Dives Into The Making Of One Of This Year's Biggest Games
Recommended For You:

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Documentary Series Dives Into The Making Of One Of This Year's Biggest Games

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder