A FINAL FANTASY VII And FINAL FANTASY VII REMASTERED Nintendo Switch Bundle Has Been Confirmed For Asia

Square Enix has recently confirmed that Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remastered will be getting a physical copy for the Nintend oSwitch, as both titles will be bundled together and expected to reelase at some point this year.
The potentially bad news is that Square Enix only confirmed this Final Fantasy VII/Final Fantasy VII Remastered bundle for Asia, although it is likely that they eventually end up announcing this game here in the West.
Now, Nintendo Switch games are not region-locked, so hardcore fans of the Final Fantasy series can still purchase the Asian physical copy of Final Fnatasy VII/Final Fantasy VII Remastered — but the games will likely be completely in Japanese; regardless of the language, some collector's will still find the game worth purchasing.
Given the Final Fantasy series' popularity, there's no doubt that Square Enix will announce a similar bundle for players in the West, but we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed and patiently wait for them to announce it.
The world has fallen under the dominion of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a sinister corporation that has monopolized the planet's very life force as Mako energy. In the urban megalopolis of Midgar, an anti-Shinra rebel group calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their campaign of resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the rebels, unaware that he will be drawn into an epic battle for the fate of the planet, while having to come to terms with his own lost past.
Final Fantasy VII is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.
The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilises its great armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia's tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal.
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.
