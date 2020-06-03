FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: New Video Compares Footage From The 2015 Trailer And The Recently Released Demo
Fans of the original Final Fantasy VII know very well just how much things have changed in the soon-to-be-released remake; from the game's amazing new graphics to the brand-new combat mechanics that makes battles even more dynamic than before.
Now that the demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake has become available for players to download, a new video gives us a proper comparison between the 2015 trailer and the recently released demo.
What some fans may have not realised is that things have also changed — and quite a bit, to be fair — since the game was first revealed in 2015, and the final product that they will be getting once the long-awaited remake finally hits store shelves next month.
As it turns out, the developers at Square Enix have made quite a few changes to Final Fantasy VII Remake, especially in the graphics department; polishing some of the character models to the point some characters like Cloud look nothing like they did back in 2015.
Thanks to the people over at IGN we now have a handy comparison video that puts both the 2015 trailer and the recently released demo side by side; showing us just how much the developers have polished the game since the PlayStation Experience 2015 trailer was revealed.
Check it out:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 10th of April.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]