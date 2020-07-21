FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Sequel Has Entered Full Production, Producer Tetsuya Nomura Has Recently Revealed

We have some exciting news for fans of the Final Fantasy series, as Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Tetsuya Nomura reveals that the game's sequel has already entered full production.

For a long five years, fans of the Final Fantasy series impatiently waiting for Square Enix to finally release the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake. The game was finally released in April of this year, and its reception was overwhelmingly positive — which is to be expected, considering how much care the developers put into it.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is not a carbon copy of the original game, as the developers did take some liberties that affect some of the story's events. In fact, this game isn't even telling the full story, as Square Enix has revealed that the story would be told in episodes.

Square Enix has yet to reveal how many of these "episodes" the the complete edition of Final Fantasy VII Remake will have once the developers are done re-telling the original game's story, but a recent interview has revealed some very interesting details about the direct sequel to the game that released this April.

As revealed by Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Tetsuya Nomura, in the latest issue of Famitsu Magazine, the developers at Square Enix "know that everyone wants the next instalment quickly. We would also like to deliver it as soon as possible."

"Since we were also able to see the line of quality from the first installment, we hope to make the next installment even better in quality that can make for an even better experience. We would like to get it out as soon as possible, so please wait for it. I think we can clearly convey the direction when we officially announce the next instalment," Nomura revealed.

It is too soon to predict whether the next installment in the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga will release, but it is very safe to assume that it will not be releasing as soon as players would like. The good news is that the sequel is currently in development, so that's a start.

Perhaps we'll hear more about Final Fantasy VII Remake's sequels once the PC version of the game becomes available in April of next year; until then, however, all we can do is wait for the developers to make an official announcement.

In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available for the PlayStation 4.