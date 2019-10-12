FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE To Release On Other Platforms; Revealed To Be A PlayStation 4 Timed Exclusive
The information comes from the new box art for the game, which reveals that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be an exclusive PlayStation 4 title until the 3rd of March in 2021, which is exactly one year after the game becomes available on Sony's platform.
The box art obviously doesn't tell us on what platforms Final Fantasy VII Remake will be releasing, but it is very much safe to assume it will become available on both the Xbox One and on PC.
Considering that it will release in 2021, it wouldn't be far-fetched to think it will also release for the Xbox Scarlett and the PlayStation 5, but we'll still have to wait for an official announcement to confirm that.
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
