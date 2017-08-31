FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAD OF LIGHT Arrives On Netflix Tomorrow
We first reported on a Japanese live-action TV drama centered around Final Fantasy XIV back in January and it seems the series is set to arrive in the West, on Netflix, tomorrow at Midnight. The series follows a young boy and father who bond over playing the Final Fantasy MMORPG together. We initially speculated that the series might turn up on Crunchyroll or Amazon but it looks like Netflix was the lucky winner.
U.S. users will get the chance to watch a subtitled version of Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light (Final Fantasy XIV: Hikari no Otōsan) tomorrow.
Debuting in Japan this past April, Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light is based on a real life Japanese gamer's blog, who chronicled his in game discovery of unknowingly playing the game (he played on PC) with his father (who plays on his PS4) before the two finally figured out that they were father-and-son in real life.
Will you be adding this one to your Netflix que?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]