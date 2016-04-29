FINAL FANTASY XIV MMORPG Inspires Live-Action Japanese TV Drama

Final Fantasy Headlines

No, no... there won't be a literal adaptation of Final Fantasy XIV, instead the live-action Japanese TV drama will follow the bond that develops between a father and son as they play the popular MMORPG.

The new TV series will apparently be titled Final Fantasy: Daddy of Light (which I'm sure sounds much cooler in Japanese).  The show is inspired by a popular Japanese blogger who chornicled the bond he formed with his father while playing the game.

While we don't have character names,  Ren Osugi will play the dad and  Yudai Chiba will play his son.

The series will debut in Japan this April and will also feature in-game footage.

If this series turns up on Amazon or Crunchyroll, will you give it a watch?
