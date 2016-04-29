FINAL FANTASY XIV MMORPG Inspires Live-Action Japanese TV Drama
The new TV series will apparently be titled Final Fantasy: Daddy of Light (which I'm sure sounds much cooler in Japanese). The show is inspired by a popular Japanese blogger who chornicled the bond he formed with his father while playing the game.
No, no... there won't be a literal adaptation of Final Fantasy XIV, instead the live-action Japanese TV drama will follow the bond that develops between a father and son as they play the popular MMORPG.
While we don't have character names, Ren Osugi will play the dad and Yudai Chiba will play his son.
The series will debut in Japan this April and will also feature in-game footage.
If this series turns up on Amazon or Crunchyroll, will you give it a watch?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]