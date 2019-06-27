Live-Action FINAL FANTASY XIV TV Series In Development At Sony

Sony, Hivemind Productions and Square Enix are joining forces to develop a live-action Final Fantasy XIV TV series that will be executive produced by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton.

How does one craft a TV show out of a subscription-based MMORPG? Sony, Hivemnd Productions and Square Enix will attempt to figure this out as Variety has announced that a live-action television adaptation based on Final Fantasy XIV is in the works.



Hivemind is also co-producing Netflix's live-action adaptation of The Witcher (which stars Henry Cavill) so Square and Sony must be impressed with what they've seen so far from that project.



The only confirmed story detail at this early stage is that the show will be based in the game's fictional setting of Eorzea.



"Final Fantasy XIV and Eorzea are the perfect gateway into Final Fantasy for longtime fans and newcomers alike," said Sony Pictures Television Co-President Chris Parnell in a press release. He continued, "This show is about embracing and embodying all of the elements that have made the mythos such an endlessly captivating phenomenon, and it's an immense honor to be bringing all of Eorzea's iconic characters, settings, and concepts – including fan-favorites like Cid and, of course, the chocobos--to life for a television audience."

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE