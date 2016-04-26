NEW FINAL FANTASY VII Artwork Unveiled At Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Show!
It's hard to believe that the Final Fantasy franshise is celebrating 30 glorious years of gaming. At the 30th year celebration, square enix unveiled some new artwork for the upcoming remake of the Final Fantasy VII game. Square Enix has sold over 130 million copies of their Final Fantasy games over the past 20 years.
Check out the new artwork that features Cloud and the mighty Sephiroth and be sure to let us know what you thin kni the comment section!
The new artwork for Final Fantasy VII feature's one of the series most recognizable characters in the mercenary Cloud and his iconic Buster Sword set to the background of Midgar, base of the Shinra Electric Power Company. The artwork features another well known character in Sephiroth.
The game has no release date and will most likely be pushed to 2018, but developers have said they hoped to show more of the game at all of the video game events later this year.
About Final Fantasy VII:
First released in 1997 on the PlayStation computer entertainment system, FINAL FANTASY VII is universally regarded as a hallmark title of the RPG genre. The original title received high praise for its epic storyline, unique characters, and movie sequences that utilized the most cutting-edge technology of the time. Since then, the game has sold over 11 million copies worldwide and continues to receive widespread acclaim from critics and fans around the world. The popular game has even expanded into spin-offs, films, and merchandise.
