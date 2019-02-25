New Trailers For FINAL FANTASY: X/X-2 REMASTER And THE ZODIAC AGE Have Been Released Online

After their initial release on PS4 and PC, Final Fantasy: X/X-2 HD Remaster and FFXII: The Zodiac Age will launch for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in April, featuring some pretty surprising upgrades...

FINAL FANTASY X tells the story of a star blitzball player, Tidus, who journeys with a young and beautiful summoner named Yuna on her quest to save the world of Spira from an endless cycle of destruction wrought by the colossal menace Sin. FINAL FANTASY X-2 returns to the world of Spira two years after the beginning of the Eternal Calm. Having been shown a mysterious but familiar image in a sphere, Yuna becomes a Sphere Hunter and along with her companions Rikku and Paine, embarks on a quest around the world to find the answers to the mystery within. Based on the international versions of the games that were previously only released in Japan and Europe, FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster brings these timeless classics forward to the current generation of fans, old and new alike.

Publisher Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is coming to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on April 16th, while Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will be available for those consoles a few days later, on April 30, 2019. You can pre-order both titles today, as the physical edition of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will include reversible cover artwork by Isamu Kamikokuryo.Considering that FFX initially launched in 2001 and FFXII was released thirteen years ago, it shouldn't be surprising that the modern versions of the games will feature some welcome additions and upgrades, including license reset function (allowing you to customize the jobs of your party as you desire, to match whatever situation you're in), improved New Game + mode (now you can carry over items that were obtained in a previous play-through), and up to 60 FPS capability (only on Xbox One X).If you don't own a Switch or Xbox One, X/X-2 HD Remaster and The Zodiac Age are currently playable on PlayStation 4 and PC, while X/X-2 HD is even available for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. The Japanese publisher has shared two action-packed trailers for the XO and NS versions of Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, so be sure to check them out down below:

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is coming to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on April 16, 2019.



FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE - This revered classic returns, now fully remastered for the first time for PC, featuring all new and enhanced gameplay. Enter an era of war within the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Archadian Empire, is left in ruin and uncertainty. Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, devotes herself to the resistance to liberate her country. Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies. In a fight for freedom and fallen royalty, join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to free their homeland. Players both returning and new to the game will be immersed in a grand adventure that spans the world of Ivalice in an entirely fresh and improved experience.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will be available for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on April 30, 2019.