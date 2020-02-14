Watch The Opening Cinematic For The Highly Anticipated FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
After having been announced all the way back in 2015, Square Enix's long-awaited, and highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake is still a few months away from finally becoming available. The good news is that the game is pretty much ready to launch, and any delays are very unlikely at this point.
Square Enix has now, officially, released the opening cinematic for the soon-to-be-released, and long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake. Check it out!
Every time Square Enix revealed new information about the game, fans got even more excited for the soon-to-be-released role-playing title, especially since the game not only looks fantastic from a graphics standpoint, but also because it looks very faithful to the original game.
Final Fantasy VII's iconic intro is actually one of the things that the developers made sure to recreate as faithfully as possible, and today Square Enix has shared a new video that gives us our first official look at the update version of the classic opening cinematic.
Take a look:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 10th of April.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]