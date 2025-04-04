FIRE FORCE Season 3's First Cour Now Streaming On Crunchyroll And Hulu

Spice Fire Force Company 8 has returned! It's been more than four years since the second season of Fire Force concluded, but today, the anime series returned for its third and final season.

Fire Force Season 3 officially debuted today with Episode 1, "Indomitable Resolve," now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Atsushi Ohkubo, Fire Force follows a superhuman firefighter force that deals with supernatural fire incidents. At the heart of the story is Shinra Kusakabe, a pyrokinetic youth who joins Special Fire Force Company 8, a special force dedicated to countering pyrokinetic monsters threatening Tokyo, the last remaining city in a world ravaged by a global fire.

Produced by David Production, the Fire Force anime adaptation premiered in 2019. The first season was directed by Yuki Yase with series composition by Yamato Haishima and character designs by Hideyuki Morioka. A second season aired from July to December 2020, with Tatsuma Minamikawa taking over as director and series composer. The series synopsis reads:

Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight.



Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.

The third season, which will serve as the final season for the anime, was announced in 2022. Minamikawa returns to direct with Hideyuki Morioka providing character designs and Sei Tsuguta working on scripts and series composition at David Production. The final season will be split into two cours with the second cours scheduled for January 2026.

"As Shinra and the others take a break, an alarm sounds. Soldiers interrupt Obi's report to the Fire Chief," the episode description teases. Season 3 debuted on April 4th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET, and is available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu with English subs. The release date and timing of the dubbed version has not yet been announced.

The previous two seasons of Fire Force are also available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. These older episodes are available to stream in both English subs and dubs. The original manga series, meanwhile, was serialized from September 2015 to February 2022. Kodansha USA has licensed it for English release in North America.