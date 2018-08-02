First DROP KICK ON MY DEVIL! Teaser Video Released
Even though Anime Strike is dead, it appears Amazon still has a few exclusive anime contracts in place and will continue to stream them on Amazon Prime. The teaser trailer for the anime adaptation of Dropkick on my Devil!! confirms that Amazon's contract extends at least until the Summer so expect Amazon to also have a few exclusive shows during the Spring 2018 anime season.
The series is an adaptation of the shonen comedy manga Jashin-chan Doroppukikku from Yukiwo. It will premiere this Summer and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.
The main cast for the series will be at the AnimeJapan festival being held on March 24 in Tokyo. Expect the cast to be announced on that date.
Yukiwo, the manga's creator, previously worked on My mental choices are completely interfering with my school romantic comedy.
Jyashin-chan Dropkick is a violent slapstic comedy about a delusional gothic lolita, Yurine, who summons a demon girl with the tail of a cobra, Jyashin-chan.
They'll have to live together until Yurine finds a way to sent Jyashin-chan back to hell, or until Jyashin-chan kills Yurine.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]