First DROP KICK ON MY DEVIL! Teaser Video Released

Jyashin-chan Dropkick is a violent slapstic comedy about a delusional gothic lolita, Yurine, who summons a demon girl with the tail of a cobra, Jyashin-chan.



They'll have to live together until Yurine finds a way to sent Jyashin-chan back to hell, or until Jyashin-chan kills Yurine.

Even though Anime Strike is dead, it appears Amazon still has a few exclusive anime contracts in place and will continue to stream them on Amazon Prime. The teaser trailer for the anime adaptation ofconfirms that Amazon's contract extends at least until the Summer so expect Amazon to also have a few exclusive shows during the Spring 2018 anime season.The main cast for the series will be at the AnimeJapan festival being held on March 24 in Tokyo. Expect the cast to be announced on that date.Yukiwo, the manga's creator, previously worked on