FOOD WARS! THE SECOND PLATE Has Revealed Their Full English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks announced its full English dub cast for Food Wars! The Second Plate, All of the main cast members are returning with a few new additions such as Rob Mungle as Subaru Mimasaka. Check out the full cast list down below!Blake Shepard as Soma YukihiraStephanie Wittels as Erina NakiriJad Saxton as Megumi TadokoroKregg Dailey as Akira HayamaLeraldo Anzaldua as Ryo KurokibaChristina Kelly as Alice NakiriRob Mungle as Subaru MimasakaJay Hickman as Joichiro YukihiraBrittney Karbowski as Hisako AratoLuci Christian as Yuki YoshinoKelley Peters as Ryoko SakakiBryson Baugus as Takumi AldiniClint Bickham as Isami AldiniJohn Swasey as Senzaemon NakiriJohn Gremillion as ChapellePatrick Poole as Mitsuru SotsudaMarty Fleck as Kakinoshin OizumiJoe Daniels as Abel BlondinAndrew Love as AokiCorey Hartzog as SatoAnthony Hunter as Etsuya EizanJoanne Bonasso as Fumio DaimidoTy Mahany as Gin DojimaAllison Sumrall as Hinako InuiRachel Landon as Ikumi MitoMonica Rial as Jun ShiomiBenjamin McLaughlin as Kojiro ShinomiyaEmily Neves as Leonara NakiriHilary Haag as Lucie HugoChaney Moore as Fuyumi MizuharaJeremy Gee as Seishu SaotomeScott Gibbs as Satoshi IsshikiHouston Hayes as Shun IbusakiMolly Searcy as Sonoka KikuchiKira Vincent-Davis as Taki TsunozakiGenevieve Simmons as Gao WeiJennifer Gilbert as UraraMargaret McDonald as YuaGreg Ayres as Zenji MaruiGabriel Regojo as Mamoru MitamuraKyle Colby Jones is directing the dub and writing alongside Marta Bechtol and Christopher Bourque. Additional cast members include James Belcher, Karlii Hoch, Kara Greenberg, Juliet Simmons, David Wald, Patricia Duran, Chris Gibson, Mark X. Laskowski, Steven Finley, and Jovan Jackson.Sentai Filmworks will also be releasing the series on Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and with a combo pack premium edition on February 13th. The premium edition will include everything in the image below, including a collectable plate, exclusive pin, art cards, and a Kurokiba bandana.Here is the official trailer for the second season of Food Wars! for your viewing pleasure!Shokugeki no Soma centers on Yukihira Soma, a middle school student who is determined to surpass his father’s culinary skills. One day, his father decides to close down their family restaurant and hone his skills in Europe. Before leaving he enrolls Soma in an elite culinary school that is extremely difficult to enter with a graduation rate of only 10 percent. Will Soma be able to improve his skills, or will the kitchen prove to be too hot?