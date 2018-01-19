FOOD WARS! THE SECOND PLATE Has Revealed Their Full English Dub Cast
Sentai Filmworks announced its full English dub cast for Food Wars! The Second Plate, All of the main cast members are returning with a few new additions such as Rob Mungle as Subaru Mimasaka. Check out the full cast list down below!
Blake Shepard as Soma Yukihira
Stephanie Wittels as Erina Nakiri
Jad Saxton as Megumi Tadokoro
Kregg Dailey as Akira Hayama
Leraldo Anzaldua as Ryo Kurokiba
Christina Kelly as Alice Nakiri
Rob Mungle as Subaru Mimasaka
Jay Hickman as Joichiro Yukihira
Brittney Karbowski as Hisako Arato
Luci Christian as Yuki Yoshino
Kelley Peters as Ryoko Sakaki
Bryson Baugus as Takumi Aldini
Clint Bickham as Isami Aldini
John Swasey as Senzaemon Nakiri
John Gremillion as Chapelle
Patrick Poole as Mitsuru Sotsuda
Marty Fleck as Kakinoshin Oizumi
Joe Daniels as Abel Blondin
Andrew Love as Aoki
Corey Hartzog as Sato
Anthony Hunter as Etsuya Eizan
Joanne Bonasso as Fumio Daimido
Ty Mahany as Gin Dojima
Allison Sumrall as Hinako Inui
Rachel Landon as Ikumi Mito
Monica Rial as Jun Shiomi
Benjamin McLaughlin as Kojiro Shinomiya
Emily Neves as Leonara Nakiri
Hilary Haag as Lucie Hugo
Chaney Moore as Fuyumi Mizuhara
Jeremy Gee as Seishu Saotome
Scott Gibbs as Satoshi Isshiki
Houston Hayes as Shun Ibusaki
Molly Searcy as Sonoka Kikuchi
Kira Vincent-Davis as Taki Tsunozaki
Genevieve Simmons as Gao Wei
Jennifer Gilbert as Urara
Margaret McDonald as Yua
Greg Ayres as Zenji Marui
Gabriel Regojo as Mamoru Mitamura
Kyle Colby Jones is directing the dub and writing alongside Marta Bechtol and Christopher Bourque. Additional cast members include James Belcher, Karlii Hoch, Kara Greenberg, Juliet Simmons, David Wald, Patricia Duran, Chris Gibson, Mark X. Laskowski, Steven Finley, and Jovan Jackson.
Sentai Filmworks will also be releasing the series on Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and with a combo pack premium edition on February 13th. The premium edition will include everything in the image below, including a collectable plate, exclusive pin, art cards, and a Kurokiba bandana.
Here is the official trailer for the second season of Food Wars! for your viewing pleasure!
Shokugeki no Soma centers on Yukihira Soma, a middle school student who is determined to surpass his father’s culinary skills. One day, his father decides to close down their family restaurant and hone his skills in Europe. Before leaving he enrolls Soma in an elite culinary school that is extremely difficult to enter with a graduation rate of only 10 percent. Will Soma be able to improve his skills, or will the kitchen prove to be too hot?
