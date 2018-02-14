FREE! TAKE YOUR MARKS! Is Coming To Select US Theaters in March

Swim fans, get ready because the super popular anime series, Free! is gearing up for its third season in a big way this Spring! A few weeks back, Funimation announced that Free! Take Your Marks! will be showing in select theaters all across the US on March 14th only!



Free! Take Your Marks! picks up right after season 2, following the characters as some members of the team head into graduation which sounds a bit angsty, to be honest. Perhaps the best aspect of the US movie event is the pre-show. Fans will be able to participate in an event photo session where they can take pictures and post them to the event's social media hubs (yay, bragging rights!). The pre-show also includes an introduction to Free! Take Your Marks! by the animated cast which was previously only available to Japanese audiences.



While Funimation is reporting that tickets are currently available for pre-order, bear in mind that advance ticket availability depends on location. Their site does make it easy, however, to find which theaters in your area will be showing Free! Take Your Marks!, though you may need to actually call your theater (ew, phone calls) for information regarding ticket rerservations as online ordering does not appear to be available everywhere (found that out the hard way, you're welcome!)



As an aside, I'm just going to leave these here in honor of today's holiday.



Planning on attending? Doing a viewing party? Let us know in the comments what you're planning for the event!