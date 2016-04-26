FREEBIE FRIDAY: FREE! ETERNAL SUMMER And KAMISAMA KISS On Blu-Ray and DVD!

AnimeMojo is at it again with our awesome new year giveaway! This week we are giving away the FREE! Eternal Summer and Kamisama Kiss on Blu-Ray and DVD! Hit the jump check out how to enter and get better odds!

About FREE! Enternal Summer



The cherry blossoms are blooming, the sun is shining, and it’s the perfect time to hit the pool! Haruka, Makoto, Nagisa, and Rei are anxious to get into the water and warm up their winter muscles ASAP, but things aren’t all flip-turns and finish lines. Haru’s passion for swimming is drying up, which dashes Rin’s hope for a true rivalry. With their futures after high school looming over them, Makoto and Haru are having a hard time focusing. And a gruff new Samezuka student, Sosuke, appears just in time to jeopardize Iwatobi’s chance at nationals. From Kyoto Animation comes the internet phenomenon that’s making a splash! Free! -Eternal Summer- is full of lovable characters, beautiful animation, and of course, MUSCLES!

About Kamisama Kiss



Nanami the Land God is back with the handsome fox familiar Tomoe at her side! After a rough start as a newly ordained god, she’s finally finding her land legs in the world of gods, demons, and spirits. However, not everything is going magically well; Nanami’s feelings for Tomoe are growing stronger, but Tomoe goes from hot to cold faster than a weather god! And he’s not the only moody demon. The flowers in Kurama’s mountain home are dying, and the person behind the wilting wildlife is none other than his brother Jiro!

