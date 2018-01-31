French Manga RADIANT To Receive Anime Adaptation From Studio Lerche
Japanese broadcast station NHK ETV has revealed that an anime adaptation of the Radiant manga from French mangaka Tony Valente. The series will debut during the Fall 2018 anime season.
After Japan, France (not the U.S.) is arguably the biggest anime-loving country in the world. It will be interesting to see how a Radiant anime adaptation is received in both countries.
Seiji Kishi will be directing the series, while Makoto Uezu will be handling the script at Studio Lerche (Assassination Classroom, Scum's Wish).
There are 8 published volumes of the manga to date. In addition to being released in France, the series has been translated and published in Japan since 2015.
Check out the series description below the poster, which should evoke strong thoughts of Fairy Tail...
Seth is an aspiring wizard from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an "infected": one of the few living creatures that has survived contact with nemesis, creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. His apparent immunity made him choose a path that seemed to him to be a perfect choice: to become a hunter and to fight nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the hunt for monsters ... Surrounded by a faction of wizards, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, the presumed cradle of nemesis, under the terrible eye of the Inquisition ...
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]