Both Elrics Are Revealed In The Latest Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Stills
The official website for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie from WB Japan has revealed two new stills, featuring the Elric brothers. Briefly glimpsed in the first trailer, you can get your first full glimpse of an armored Alphonse in the image below.
New official images from WB Japan's live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie reveal both Edward and Alphonse Elric. Perhaps the full cgi Alphonse won't look as out of place as initially feared?
The full cast for the film features:
The first Fullmetal Alchemist television anime began airing 2003 and spawned a 2005 sequel film, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Movie - Conqueror of Shamballa. In 2009, a second anime series, which adhered more closely to the manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, premiered and was also followed by a sequel film, 2011's Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos.
-
Ryōsuke Yamada plays as Edward Elric.
-
Tsubasa Honda stars as Winry Rockbell.
-
Dean Fujioka costars as Roy Mustang.
-
Fumiyo Kohinata as General Hakuro
-
Ryuta Sato as Maes Hughes
-
Misako Renbutsu as Riza Hawkeye
-
Natsuna as Maria Ross
-
Natsuki Harada as Gracia Hughes
-
Yo Oizumi as Shou Tucker
-
Jun Kunimura as Doctor Marco
-
Yasuko Matsuyuki (pictured bottom right in image to the right) as Lust
-
Kanata Hongou as Envy
-
Shinji Uchiyama as Gluttony
-
Kenjiro Ishimaru as Father Cornello
Acccording to director Fumihiko Sori (live-action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy), the film will attemtp to adapt Nobuhiro Wastsuki's entire Fullmetal Alchemist manga series in one movie. The manga series is 28 volumes long. In comparison, the Rurouni Kenshin manga series is 27 volumes and WB Japan split that series up into three films.
Sori also revealed tht Edward Elric will be 20-years-old in the film, whereas he's 15 in the manga and anime. The film shot on location in Italy for two months before wrapping production in Japan.
"In order for something to be obtained, something of equal value must be lost."
Alchemy is bound by this Law of Equivalent Exchange—something the young brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric only realize after attempting human transmutation: the one forbidden act of alchemy. They pay a terrible price for their transgression—Edward loses his left leg, Alphonse his physical body. It is only by the desperate sacrifice of Edward's right arm that he is able to affix Alphonse's soul to a suit of armor. Devastated and alone, it is the hope that they would both eventually return to their original bodies that gives Edward the inspiration to obtain metal limbs called "automail" and become a state alchemist, the Fullmetal Alchemist.
Three years of searching later, the brothers seek the Philosopher's Stone, a mythical relic that allows an alchemist to overcome the Law of Equivalent Exchange. Even with military allies Colonel Roy Mustang, Lieutenant Riza Hawkeye, and Lieutenant Colonel Maes Hughes on their side, the brothers find themselves caught up in a nationwide conspiracy that leads them not only to the true nature of the elusive Philosopher's Stone, but their country's murky history as well. In between finding a serial killer and racing against time, Edward and Alphonse must ask themselves if what they are doing will make them human again... or take away their humanity.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]