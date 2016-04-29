Both Elrics Are Revealed In The Latest Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Stills

New official images from WB Japan's live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie reveal both Edward and Alphonse Elric. Perhaps the full cgi Alphonse won't look as out of place as initially feared?







Ryōsuke Yamada plays as Edward Elric.

Tsubasa Honda stars as Winry Rockbell.

Dean Fujioka costars as Roy Mustang.

Fumiyo Kohinata as General Hakuro

Ryuta Sato as Maes Hughes

Misako Renbutsu as Riza Hawkeye

Natsuna as Maria Ross

Natsuki Harada as Gracia Hughes

Yo Oizumi as Shou Tucker

Jun Kunimura as Doctor Marco

Yasuko Matsuyuki (pictured bottom right in image to the right) as Lust

Kanata Hongou as Envy

Shinji Uchiyama as Gluttony

Kenjiro Ishimaru as Father Cornello

Acccording to director Fumihiko Sori (live-action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy), the film will attemtp to adapt

Nobuhiro Wastsuki's

entire Fullmetal Alchemist manga series in one movie. The manga series is 28 volumes long. In comparison, the Rurouni Kenshin manga series is 27 volumes and WB Japan split that series up into three films.



Sori also revealed tht Edward Elric will be 20-years-old in the film, whereas he's 15 in the manga and anime. The film shot on location in Italy for two months before wrapping production in Japan.

"In order for something to be obtained, something of equal value must be lost."



Alchemy is bound by this Law of Equivalent Exchange—something the young brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric only realize after attempting human transmutation: the one forbidden act of alchemy. They pay a terrible price for their transgression—Edward loses his left leg, Alphonse his physical body. It is only by the desperate sacrifice of Edward's right arm that he is able to affix Alphonse's soul to a suit of armor. Devastated and alone, it is the hope that they would both eventually return to their original bodies that gives Edward the inspiration to obtain metal limbs called "automail" and become a state alchemist, the Fullmetal Alchemist.



Three years of searching later, the brothers seek the Philosopher's Stone, a mythical relic that allows an alchemist to overcome the Law of Equivalent Exchange. Even with military allies Colonel Roy Mustang, Lieutenant Riza Hawkeye, and Lieutenant Colonel Maes Hughes on their side, the brothers find themselves caught up in a nationwide conspiracy that leads them not only to the true nature of the elusive Philosopher's Stone, but their country's murky history as well. In between finding a serial killer and racing against time, Edward and Alphonse must ask themselves if what they are doing will make them human again... or take away their humanity.

