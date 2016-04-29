New FULL METAL PANIC! Anime Series Reveals Full Title

Following Full Metal Panic! and Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid, the 3rd season of the anime adaptation of Shoji Gatoh's light novel series will be titled Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory.

The official website for the Full Metal Panic! franchise has revealed that the forthcoming third season of the anime adaptation of the popular light novel series will be titled Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory. The series will debut during the Fall 2017 anime season.



Studio XEBEC has hired Katsuichi Nakayama (planetarian) to direct, light novel co-creator Shoji Gatoh is writing the scripts and Osamu Horiuchi is returning from the two previous anime series to handle character designs.



Shoji Gatoh and illustrator Shiki Douji began the light novel series in 1989 in Gekkan Dragon Magazine before wrapping the tale of Sergeant Sousuke Sagara and high school student Kaname Chidori in 2011 at 23 volumes. A sequel light novel series, titled Full Metal Panic! Another, followed soon thereafter in 2011 and recently reached its conclusion in February 2016 at 13 volumes.



With both light novel series now complete fans are hoping that Xebec will animate all of the source material after waiting 12 years between Second Raid and Invisible Victory.

