FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: BROTHERHOOD Gets Blu-Ray Box Release
Anime streaming company Aniplex has announced that the classic shonen anime series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood will get a Blu-ray box release. The second anime adaptation will get an 11-disc box set launching on April 3 and going for 378 dollars.
This set will also include four OVA episodes, a booklet and three soundtrack CDs performed by Akira Senju. A new and original illustration by Hiroki Kanno is in the box set as well. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
The original Brotherhood anime series ran from April 5, 2009 to July 4, 2010 with 64 episodes in total. Yasuhiro Irie served as the director and was produced by the following: Hirō Maruyama, Noritomo Yonai, Ryo Ōyama and Nobuyuki Kurashige.
"In order for something to be obtained, something of equal value must be lost."
Alchemy is bound by this Law of Equivalent Exchange—something the young brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric only realize after attempting human transmutation: the one forbidden act of alchemy. They pay a terrible price for their transgression—Edward loses his left leg, Alphonse his physical body. It is only by the desperate sacrifice of Edward's right arm that he is able to affix Alphonse's soul to a suit of armor. Devastated and alone, it is the hope that they would both eventually return to their original bodies that gives Edward the inspiration to obtain metal limbs called "automail" and become a state alchemist, the Fullmetal Alchemist.
Three years of searching later, the brothers seek the Philosopher's Stone, a mythical relic that allows an alchemist to overcome the Law of Equivalent Exchange. Even with military allies Colonel Roy Mustang, Lieutenant Riza Hawkeye, and Lieutenant Colonel Maes Hughes on their side, the brothers find themselves caught up in a nationwide conspiracy that leads them not only to the true nature of the elusive Philosopher's Stone, but their country's murky history as well. In between finding a serial killer and racing against time, Edward and Alphonse must ask themselves if what they are doing will make them human again... or take away their humanity.
