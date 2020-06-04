MY HERO ACADEMIA, FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST, And YO-KAI WATCH: Check Out Next Month's Title Previews

Of the many manga titles that will be available to Viz Media readers in May, some of the most popular are My Hero Academia, Yo-Kai Watch, and Fullmetal Alchemist. Check out the books' previews below!

There are nearly two dozen manga titles being dropped in May by Viz Media. Today we're checking out the synopses, pricing, release dates, and cover art for three of the most popular titles of the mix.

As two dozen title breakdowns would be way too much for one article, we'll be sharing three at a time over the next week. We already previewed One Piece, Ping Pong, Transformers, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Beastars, and Demon Slayer titles that will be released next month, but now we are going to look at some of the more familiar names in manga.

The releases include My Hero Academia: Smash!! Vol. 4 which will be released on May 5th, as well as Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition Vol. 9 and Yo-Kai Watch Vol. 14 releasing on the 12th. Take a look at the information breakdown for all of these books below and see which ones interest you most.

My Hero Academia: Smash!! Vol. 4

In this zany volume of the My Hero Academia parody series, U.A.’s aspiring heroes move into the dorms to deter bad guys—but the League of Villains somehow enrolls in classes for a day anyway! Then, All Might administers some overly personal life-or-death training, Mineta becomes the subject of a murder mystery, and there’s even body swapping! Who knew school could be so much fun?

Fans looking to check out My Hero Academia: Smash!! Vol. 4 can do so here starting May 5, 2020 for $9.99.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition Vol. 9

In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Monster, human, friend and foe—definitions blur when Ed is trapped in the belly of the beast with his enemies.

Anyone interested in reading Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition Vol. 9 can grab it here starting May 12th, 2020 for $19.99.

Yo-Kai Watch Vol. 14

