FUNIMATION Announces EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION 1 Advanced Tickets With New Trailer
The hit anime Eureka Seven is back with an all new feature film that will be hitting select theaters next month. The film will have two showings on February 5th and 7th. The first showing on the 5th will be a subbed version, while the English dub will take place on the 7th.
The Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 1 anime feature film is coming next month. Check out the new trailer, pick up your tickets and let us know what you think!
Tickets for the film are now on pre-sale and can be found be heading over to Funimation.com. Funimation has also released a new trailer to hype up the first of three films. Check it out below!
Will you be picking up tickets? Let us know in the comment section below or hit us up on Facebook or Twitter.
About Eureka Seven Hi-Revolution 1:
Ten years ago, an earth-shattering incident took Renton’s father. Now, in the wake of his absence, what kind of future awaits the young boy?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]