FUNIMATION Has Announced The English Dub Cast For HAKATA TONKOTSU RAMENS

"There is a person you desperately want to kill. Now, how do you kill that person?" At a glance, Fukuoka seems like a peaceful town, but crime runs rampant behind the scenes. It's now a battleground for professional killers, with urban legends suggesting that there's even one who specializes in killing professional killers. Assassins, detectives, revenge seekers, informants, torture specialists... When stories are told of these and other professionals of the underground, a "killer of professional killers" appears.

On Saturday the first English Dub episode for Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens premiered at long last. FUNimation has finally announced the full English dub cast for the series! Check out the full cast down below:Josh Grelle as BanbaDaman Mills as Hayashi (Lin)Kyle Igneczi as EnokidaIan Sinclair as HaradaJim Johnson as IvanovAaron Roberts as JiroMarcus Stimac as MartinesAmber Lee Connors as MisakiDavid Wald as MunakataTasia Munoz as ReikoStephen Fu as SaitoBen Phillips as ShigematsuDallas Reid as ShinoEric Vale as YamatoAustin Tindle as YusukeJarrod Greene as ZhangJeremy Inman is directing the dub with assistant ADR director Anthony Bowling, lead ADR engineer Dominique French, and mixing engineer Gino Palencia.Here is the official promo trailer for Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens for your viewing pleasure!