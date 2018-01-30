FUNIMATION Has Announced The English Dub Cast For HAKATA TONKOTSU RAMENS
On Saturday the first English Dub episode for Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens premiered at long last. FUNimation has finally announced the full English dub cast for the series! Check out the full cast down below:
Josh Grelle as Banba
Daman Mills as Hayashi (Lin)
Kyle Igneczi as Enokida
Ian Sinclair as Harada
Jim Johnson as Ivanov
Aaron Roberts as Jiro
Marcus Stimac as Martines
Amber Lee Connors as Misaki
David Wald as Munakata
Tasia Munoz as Reiko
Stephen Fu as Saito
Ben Phillips as Shigematsu
Dallas Reid as Shino
Eric Vale as Yamato
Austin Tindle as Yusuke
Jarrod Greene as Zhang
Jeremy Inman is directing the dub with assistant ADR director Anthony Bowling, lead ADR engineer Dominique French, and mixing engineer Gino Palencia.
Here is the official promo trailer for Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens for your viewing pleasure!
"There is a person you desperately want to kill. Now, how do you kill that person?" At a glance, Fukuoka seems like a peaceful town, but crime runs rampant behind the scenes. It's now a battleground for professional killers, with urban legends suggesting that there's even one who specializes in killing professional killers. Assassins, detectives, revenge seekers, informants, torture specialists... When stories are told of these and other professionals of the underground, a "killer of professional killers" appears.
