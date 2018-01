FUNIMATION Has Released The English Dub Cast Listing For DEATH MARCH TO PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY

29-year-old programmer Suzuki Ichirou finds himself transported into a fantasy RPG. Within the game, he's a 15-year-old named Satou. At first he thinks he's dreaming, but his experiences seem very real. Due to a powerful ability he possesses with limited use, he ends up wiping out an army of lizard men and becomes a high leveled adventurer. Satou decides to hide his level, and plans to live peacefully and meet new people. However, developments in the game's story, such as the return of a demon king, may cause a nuisance to Satou's plans.

Over the weekend, the first English Dub episode for Death March To Parallel World Rhapsody premiered at long last for fans. FUNimation has announced the full English dub cast for the series! Check out the full cast down below:Justin Briner as Satō/Ichirō SuzukiJulie Shields as ZenaTerri Doty as Female Mage 1ABryn Apprill as Female Mage 1BFelecia Angelle as Female Soldier 1AMorgan Berry as Female Soldier 1BKrystal LaPorte as Girl 1AIan Sinclair as Lizardman 1AJohn Burgmeier as Lizardman 1BAustin Tindle as Male Co-Worker 1AAnthony Bowling as Male Co-Worker 1BBlake Shepard as Male Co-Worker 1CRobert McCollum as Male Soldier 1AJason Douglas as Male Soldier 1BBrandon McInnis as Male Soldier 1CMorgan Garrett as Mother 1ATyson Rinehart as TubbyEmily Neves is directing the dub with ADR engineer Benjamin Tehrani, and scriptwriter Samuel Wooly, and mixing engineer William Dewell.Here is the official promo trailer for Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens for your viewing pleasure!