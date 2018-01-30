FUNIMATION Has Released The English Dub Cast Listing For DEATH MARCH TO PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY
Over the weekend, the first English Dub episode for Death March To Parallel World Rhapsody premiered at long last for fans. FUNimation has announced the full English dub cast for the series! Check out the full cast down below:
Justin Briner as Satō/Ichirō Suzuki
Julie Shields as Zena
Terri Doty as Female Mage 1A
Bryn Apprill as Female Mage 1B
Felecia Angelle as Female Soldier 1A
Morgan Berry as Female Soldier 1B
Krystal LaPorte as Girl 1A
Ian Sinclair as Lizardman 1A
John Burgmeier as Lizardman 1B
Austin Tindle as Male Co-Worker 1A
Anthony Bowling as Male Co-Worker 1B
Blake Shepard as Male Co-Worker 1C
Robert McCollum as Male Soldier 1A
Jason Douglas as Male Soldier 1B
Brandon McInnis as Male Soldier 1C
Morgan Garrett as Mother 1A
Tyson Rinehart as Tubby
Emily Neves is directing the dub with ADR engineer Benjamin Tehrani, and scriptwriter Samuel Wooly, and mixing engineer William Dewell.
29-year-old programmer Suzuki Ichirou finds himself transported into a fantasy RPG. Within the game, he's a 15-year-old named Satou. At first he thinks he's dreaming, but his experiences seem very real. Due to a powerful ability he possesses with limited use, he ends up wiping out an army of lizard men and becomes a high leveled adventurer. Satou decides to hide his level, and plans to live peacefully and meet new people. However, developments in the game's story, such as the return of a demon king, may cause a nuisance to Satou's plans.
