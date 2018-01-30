FUNIMATION Has Revealed The English Dub Cast For BASILISK: OUKA NINJA SCROLLS
On Saturday the first English Dub episode for Basilisk: Ouka Ninja Scrolls premiered after a long wait. FUNimation has finally announced the full English dub cast for the series! Check out the full cast down below:
Steve Powell as Gei'in
Jerry Jewell as Gorone
Morgan Berry as Hachirou
Brittany Lauda as Hachisu
Jill Harris as Hibiki
David Wald as Kasou
Dave Trosko as Kazuma
Morgan Garrett as Namenba
Alexis Tipton as Narrator
Jeannie Tirado as Rui
Marti Etheridge as Saizou
Ryan Reynolds as Shichigen
Michelle Rojas as Shikibu
Matt Shipman as Tadanaga
Ian Moore as Tenshin
Jad Saxton as Utsutsu
Tyler Walker is directing the dub with ADR engineer Ryan Urbanovsky, scriptwriter Tyson Rinehart, and mixing engineer Neal Malley.
The battle for succession that continued for three generations of shogun in the Keichou era culminated in a gruesome battle of ninja arts between the Kouga and Iga clans. Amidst a rain of flower petals, a man and woman who had decided to live for love were separated once again, beautiful in their transience. However, it is said that by the hand of Hattori Hanzo's adopted son, Kyouhachirou, these two flower petals, whether temporarily or permanently, were given life again and left two mementos behind. These children, born with a destiny of their own, were called Kouga Hachirou and Iga Hibiki. The former had eyes like his father's, and the latter had eyes like her mother's.It is now the Kan'ei era, and the land is at peace. As ninjas begin to disappear into the shadows after being deemed unnecessary, The Kouga and Iga clans ask a favor of Hachirou and Hibiki in hopes of reinforcing their foundations...
