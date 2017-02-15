FUNimation Teases GOSICK Anime Announcement Through Their Twitter Account
It appears FUNimation will be making an announcement in the coming days about a potential release of the Gosick Anime. Bandai Entertainment licensed the property way back in 2011, but that only awhile as they discontinued the anime the following year. Crunchyroll also streamed the 24 episode series back in 2011. With that being said, it appears North America will most likely be getting an english dub of the series sometime in the near future. Check out the tease below!
The North American anime distributor Funimation teased their followers late Tuesday night by posting an image from the Gosick anime on its Twitter. Check it out after the jump!
The anime itself is an adaptation of Kazuki Sakuraba's mystery novels that take place in a small european country in 1924. While in this small town Kazuya Kujo and Victorique team up to solve the towns mysteries.
