FUNIMATION's MISS KOBAYASHI'S DRAGON MAID Blu-Ray/DVD Will Have Bonus OVA Episode

Funimation has confirmed that the Blu-ray Disc and DVD release of the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid anime will include the "Episode 14" original video anime (OVA). While the home video release will include an English dub for episodes 1-13, sadly the OVA episode will only have Japanese audio with English subtitles. The home video release is slated for April 24.



The title for the OVA episode is "Valentines and Hot Springs! (Please Don't Get Your Hopes Up)." The episode originally debuted on the anime's seventh Blu-ray Disc and DVD set in Japan last September. Crunchyroll added the episode for streaming last week.



The anime premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.



Miss Kobayashi is your average office worker who spends whose life can be described as "mundane", "humdrum", or simply boring. She lives alone in her small apartment and every day is pretty much the same as the last, but when she saves the life of a female dragon everything changes.



Tooru appears in front of Kobayashi's apartment determined to repay her debt of gratitude. The proud dragon who looks down on humans (even though she can transform into a humanoid form complete with horns and a tail), and so she arbitrarily decides to become Kpbayashi's live-in maid.



With a very persistent and amorous dragon as a roommate, nothing comes easy, and Miss Kobayashi's normal life is about to go off the deep end!

