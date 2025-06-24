GACHIAKUTA English Dub Trailer Released Ahead Of Series Premiere Next Month

The latest trailer for Gachiakuta has been released with the English dub. It arrives just after Crunchyroll confirmed that Englis dub episodes wlil premiere alongside the sub, beginning July 6th.

The trailer not only provides a general overview of the upcoming anime series, which is based on the apanese manga written and illustrated by Kei Urana, but also gives us our first listen to the English voice cast.

Gachiakuta is a dark fantasy shonen with a distinctive urban graffiti art style. The story follows a young boy named Rudo on a journey to exact revenge for the murder of his foster father for which he was blamed.

As previously announced the English dub cast for Gachiakuta stars Bryson Baugus as Rudio, Chrisopher Wehkamp as Enjin, Corey Wilder as Zanka, Zeno Robinson as Jabber, and John Burgmeier as Regto.

Gachiakuta will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll beginning July 6th. The official synopsis reads:

Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

The Gachiakuta anime is produced by studio Bones (My Hero Academia: Vigilantes) and directed by Fumihiko Suganuma (DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai episode director). Series composition is by Hiroshi Seko (Dan Da Dan), while character designs/chief animation direction is by Satoshi Ishino (Godzilla Singular Point).

In addition to the series, Crunchyroll will also host a wekly podcast titled The Gachiakuta After Show. This will feature post-episode discussions of the events int he series.

Gachiakuta will premiere on July 6th, exclusively on Crunchyroll.