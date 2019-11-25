GINTAMA Anime's 1st Season English Dub Will Be Arriving On HULU December 1st
Hulu is currently listing that they will be streaming Gintama's 1st anime season with English subtitles and an English dub will be available for fans on December 1st! The first season will cover episodes 1-49. Hulu has not listed the current members of the English dub cast, this is also the first time that these episodes have ever received an English dub! TV Tokyo has been listed as the licensor for the show.
Hulu has listed that they will be streaming Gintama's 1st anime season with English subtitles and an English dub starting December 1st! Hit the jump for the full details!
Sentai Filmworks released episodes 1-49 on DVD back in 2010 through 2011. That release did not include an English dub for the anime. Check out the Japanese trailer for the first season of the anime down below:
Gintama Synopsis: Gintama is a story about a handyman named Gintoki, a samurai with no respect for rules set by the invaders, who's ready to take any job to survive. He and his gang, however, are also among the very few who have not forgotten the morale of a swordsman. Wherever they go, all they do is to create troubles.
What are your thoughts on the news? Have you watched Gintama before? Who is your favorite character in the show? Leave us your answers in the usual place down below!
