GOBLIN SLAYER Anime Gets A Release Date Of October 7

Studio White Fox's action fantasy anime, Goblin Slayer , has an official release date. Here is the latest information on the anime and the list of the voice actors.

The Goblin Slayer anime website announces the debut of this anime adaptation of the e-novel Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki on Japanese television on October 7. The series will premiere that day at 00:30 Japanese time on the AT-X channel and at 1:30 in Tokyo MX, Sun TV and BS11. Crunchyroll will offer an anime simulcast.



It is also confirmed that the singer and Internet artist Soraru will interpret the final theme (ending) of the animated series. It is not the first time that Soraru has voiced the soundtrack of an anime, previously already singing for the animes of Atom The Beginning and Clockwork Planet under the nickname of After the Rain.



The voice acting staff is the following:

Yuichiro Umehara in the role of Assassin Goblin

Yui Ogura as Priestess

Nao Tōyama as Archer of the High Elves

Yuka Iguchi as a Cow Girl

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl

Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman

Tomokazu Sugita as a Lizard Priest

Yōko Hikasa as a Witch