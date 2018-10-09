 GOBLIN SLAYER Anime Gets A Release Date Of October 7
Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

GOBLIN SLAYER Anime Gets A Release Date Of October 7

GOBLIN SLAYER Anime Gets A Release Date Of October 7

Studio White Fox's action fantasy anime, Goblin Slayer, has an official release date. Here is the latest information on the anime and the list of the voice actors.

MemoAcebo | 9/10/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: Goblin Slayer

The Goblin Slayer anime website announces the debut of this anime adaptation of the e-novel Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki on Japanese television on October 7. The series will premiere that day at 00:30 Japanese time on the AT-X channel and at 1:30 in Tokyo MX, Sun TV and BS11. Crunchyroll will offer an anime simulcast.

It is also confirmed that the singer and Internet artist Soraru will interpret the final theme (ending) of the animated series. It is not the first time that Soraru has voiced the soundtrack of an anime, previously already singing for the animes of Atom The Beginning and Clockwork Planet under the nickname of After the Rain.

The voice acting staff is the following:

Yuichiro Umehara in the role of Assassin Goblin
Yui Ogura as Priestess
Nao Tōyama as Archer of the High Elves
Yuka Iguchi as a Cow Girl
Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl
Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman
Tomokazu Sugita as a Lizard Priest
Yōko Hikasa as a Witch
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman

White Fox, responsible for anime such as Akame ga Kill!, Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World and Steins;Gate 0, is in charge of the animation of this production.. Takaharu Ozaki (Person 5 the Animation, Shōjo Shūmatsu Ryokō) is the director of this animated series that has a screenplay by Hideyuki Kurata (Dragon Crisis !, Grisaia no Kajitsu, Oreimo). Takashi Nagayoshi is responsible for adapting the original Noboru Kannatsuki designs to the anime.






 

A young priestess has formed her first adventuring party, but almost immediately they find themselves in distress. It's the Goblin Slayer who comes to their rescue—a man who's dedicated his life to the extermination of all goblins, by any means necessary. And when rumors of his feats begin to circulate, there's no telling who might come calling next...
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...