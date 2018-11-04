GODZILLA Mashes Up With The Jaegers In A New PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Collab Poster
In a mash up that will have fans begging for more, Godzilla goes up against the Jaegers from the Pacific Rim film series in a new special collaboration visual illustrated by Hidetaka Tenjin that helps celebrate the Japanese theatrical releases of Pacific Rim: Uprising on April 13th and Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle on May 18th.
Check out the awesome visual poster down below:
In the visual you can see Godzilla Earth as well as the Gipsy Avenger, Saber Athena, Bracer Phoenix, and Guardian Bravo. Who do you think would win in a fight? Let us know your answers in the comments down below!
Check out the official trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising down below!
John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.
Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious’ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.
